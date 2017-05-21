You are here:
  U.N. Security Council to meet Tuesday on N.Korea missile test | Reuters

U.N. Security Council to meet Tuesday on N.Korea missile test | Reuters

May, 21 2017

UNITED NATIONS The United Nations Security Council is due to meet on Tuesday behind closed doors to discuss North Korea's latest missile test at the request of the United States, Japan and South Korea, diplomats said on Sunday. 

North Korea fired a ballistic missile into waters off its east coast on Sunday, its second missile test in a week, which South Korea said dashed the hopes of the South's new liberal government for peace between the neighbors.

The United Nations Security Council first imposed sanctions on North Korea in 2006 and has strengthened the measures in response to its five nuclear tests and two long-range rocket launches. Pyongyang is threatening a sixth nuclear test. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Sandra Maler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Published Date: May 21, 2017 11:32 pm | Updated Date: May 21, 2017 11:32 pm

