U.N. says team attacked on Nigeria-Cameroon border, five dead | Reuters

DAKAR An armed group attacked a U.N. technical team working along the border between Nigeria and Cameroon, killing five people and wounding several, the United Nations Office for West Africa said on Wednesday.The attack occcurred on Tuesday at around 1400 local time near the Cameroonian border town of Kontcha, the statement said.

"The victims were one U.N. independent contractor, three Nigerian nationals and one Cameroonian national," it added.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by John Stonestreet)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.