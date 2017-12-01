U.N. extends Syria round to December 15, presidency not yet on table | Reuters

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations said on Thursday it was extending a round of Syria talks in Geneva until Dec. 15, although the Syrian government delegation might go home to “consult and refresh” for several days and the presidency had not yet been discussed. United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura attends a news conference after meetings during the Intra Syria talks in Geneva, Switzerland November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Denis BalibouseU.N. mediator Staffan de Mistura told a news conference that the talks - in which he is shuttling between rival delegations in separate rooms - would focus in particular on a new constitution and U.N.-supervised parliamentary and presidential elections, and 12 core principles that he declined to enumerate.

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.