U.N. Cyprus envoy says a peace deal is difficult, but possible | Reuters

GENEVA A peace deal in Cyprus is difficult but possible, a senior United Nations envoy said on Monday as leaders of the ethnically split island met for crucial reunification talks in Geneva.Espen Barth Eide, a former Norwegian foreign minister, also said the United Nations would only facilitate, and not arbitrate in talks between Greek and Turkish Cypriots.The island was split in a Turkish invasion in 1974 triggered by a brief Greek inspired coup.

"The leaders are showing a lot of courage, a lot of will," Eide told a news briefing. "It's going to be difficult but it's possible."Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci are discussing power-sharing, territorial adjustments and security issues as part of reuniting Cyprus under a federal umbrella.

"We are now in the final moment. We are now in the moment of truth," Eide said.

(Reporting By Tom Miles and Michele Kambas)

