Typhoon Mawar's shadow hangs over BRICS Summit in China's Xiamen

Xiamen: Ahead of the BRICS Summit in Xiamen city, China on Saturday issued a high alert in the southeast for Typhoon Mawar, which is expected to hit the region on Sunday.

Authorities activated a national disaster alert and response mechanism for Mawar to help provincial civil affairs departments prepare for relief work, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The typhoon, the 16th storm to hit China this year, could hit the three-day BRICS Summit in the coastal city from Sunday.

Xiamen lies in Fujian province, geographically close to Taiwan and separated by a narrow strip of Taiwan Straits.

The storm is expected to whip up wind gusts of 80-115 kmh along the Chinese coast as it moves onshore. Near and east of where the storm makes landfall will also be subject to storm surge flooding.

On Friday, China's meteorological centre issued a blue alert, which is two grades lower than the highest alert level.

China National Commission for Disaster Reduction and ministry of civil affairs has asked civil affairs department officials in southern provinces — including Fujian and Guangdong — to remain on duty round the clock.

Residents have been advised to stock up on their daily necessities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Xiamen on Sunday. The BRICS summit brings together the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.