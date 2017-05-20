Two suicide car bombs kill 10 at Baghdad checkpoint - police, medics | Reuters

BAGHDAD Two suicide car bombs exploded at a checkpoint in southern Baghdad on Friday, killing 10 people, Iraqi police and medical sources said.

They said three policemen were among those killed in the blast at the Abu Dsheer checkpoint and a further 21 people were wounded.

(Reporting by Kareem Raheem; writing by Isabel Coles; editing by Mark Heinrich)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.