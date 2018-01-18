Two-state solution only way to end Palestinian-Israeli conflict: Egypt president Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi

Cairo: Egyptian president Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi has said establishing a Palestinian state through the two-state solution is the only way to achieve stability, peace, prosperity and development in the region.

Sisi's remarks on Wednesday came during his meeting with his visiting Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Egyptian president stressed Egypt's pursuit to reach a fair and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict that guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The two leaders held talks on the latest developments of the Palestinian cause within the framework of ongoing coordination and cooperation between the two countries to probe the Arab and international efforts aiming at confronting the recent US decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

For his part, Abbas expressed his appreciation for Egypt's endeavours to support the Palestinian people, asserting that Egypt spared no effort to help establish a Palestinian independent state.

The Palestinian president also lauded Egypt's recent stance in the United Nations (UN) to overcome the US decision as well as its efforts to achieve reconciliation between rival Palestinian factions.

Last December, US president Donald Trump announced his country's recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, a move that drew widespread criticism and protests worldwide.

The Palestinians consider East Jerusalem, which was seized by the Israelis in the 1967 war, as the capital of their future independent state, while the Israelis insist that the entire city is their eternal capital.