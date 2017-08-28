Two dead, 25 missing in China landslide; search operations underway in 34 homes

China: A landslide struck some 34 homes in southwest China on Monday, killing two people and leaving another 25 missing in the latest natural disaster to hit the country, state media reported.

Rescuers pulled six people out of the rubble, including two who died, in Bijie, Guizhou province, city authorities told the official Xinhua news agency.

2 people dead and another 25 missing in landslide that occurred in Bijie of SW China's Guizhou Province pic.twitter.com/jMc3qmDtI8 — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) August 28, 2017

Search efforts are ongoing and local authorities sent tents, quilts and camp beds to the site, the agency said. Video of the landslide posted to the Twitter account of the official People's Daily showed the side of a hill collapsing, with dirt rushing across the outskirts of the town as onlookers shouted in fright.

Another video showed people standing on top of massive boulders.

At least 28 households in a village buried after a landslide on Mon in SW China's #Guizhou province; rescue underway pic.twitter.com/lvtU78N7zM — People's Daily,China (@PDChina) August 28, 2017

Landslides are a frequent danger in rural and mountainous parts of China, particularly after heavy rain.

In June and August, massive landslides in southwestern Sichuan province killed more than 30 and left scores missing.

In July, 63 people were killed by landslides and floods in the central province of Hunan. Some 1.6 million people were forced from their homes.

Last week, powerful typhoon Hato killed 18 people as it tore across southern China, including Hong Kong and Macau.