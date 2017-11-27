Turkish PM says EU confused since Brexit, needs to revisit Turkey's future place | Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union is “entirely confused” since Britain voted to leave the bloc and it needs to revisit its vision for enlargement and Turkey’s place in that, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Monday. Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim attends a press briefing with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc (not pictured) at the Government Office in Hanoi, Vietnam August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Kham/FilesLaunched in 2005 after decades of seeking the formal start of an EU membership bid, Ankara’s membership negotiations have long been sensitive for France and Germany because of Turkey’s status as a large, mainly Muslim country. The large purge that President Tayyip Erdogan has carried out following a failed coup attempt in July 2016 has worsened relations between Brussels and Ankara. During a visit to London, Yildirim said the European Union needed to look again at its plans to expand the bloc. “After the Brexit decision the EU is entirely confused. They need to revisit their vision for the future, how far they are going to enlarge and what place Turkey will have in that. We are here. We are not going anywhere,” he said. Yildirim also reaffirmed that Turkey did not believe that the crisis in neighbouring Syria could be resolved whilst President Bashar al-Assad remained in power. “The current regime is responsible for the way things have evolved in Syria ... I don’t think it’s a realistic prospect to build lasting peace in Syria with Assad (in place),” he said.

