Turkish authorities detain 38 people over suspected links to Islamic State after counter-terror operations

Ankara: Turkish police on Thursday detained at least 38 people over their suspected links to the Islamic State (IS) terror group in the city of Bursa.

Counter-terrorism units launched simultaneous operations in various areas in Bursa earlier in the day, reports Xinhua news agency.

Turkey has lately tightened operations against IS suspects while stepping up security measures across the country as the new year is approaching.

Twelve suspects, who were allegedly planning to carry out lone wolf attacks during New Year celebrations by using vehicles and knives, were captured in the southern province of Adana on Tuesday.

Abdulkadir Masharipov, an Uzbek national, shot dead 39 people at Istanbul's Reina nightclub on New Year's Eve last year. The Islamic State claimed responsibility.