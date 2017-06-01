You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News
  3. Turkish Army helicopter crashes after hitting a high-voltage power line, all 13 onboard die

Turkish Army helicopter crashes after hitting a high-voltage power line, all 13 onboard die

WorldAFPJun, 01 2017 08:42:19 IST

Istanbul: Thirteen soldiers were killed on Thursday when a helicopter crashed in southeast Turkey after hitting a high-voltage power line, the army said.

File photo of a a Turkish special forces police officer guards the entrance of the Presidential Palace in Ankara. Reuters

File photo of a a Turkish special forces police officer guards the entrance of the Presidential Palace in Ankara. Reuters

The Cougar helicopter crashed shortly after taking off from a base in Sirnak province bordering Iraq, killing all 13 onboard, it said in a statement.

"Our hero comrades in the helicopter fell as martrys,"the army said.

Initial findings showed it was an accident, said the army, adding that an investigation was underway.

Turkey's chief of staff, general Hulusi Akar, travelled to the region to carry out an inspection, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

In a separate statement, the local governor's office said rescue teams had been dispatched to the scene.

In March, seven people, including four Russians, were killed when a privately-owned helicopter crashed in Istanbul after hitting a television tower.


Published Date: Jun 01, 2017 08:40 am | Updated Date: Jun 01, 2017 08:42 am

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 1ENG Vs BAN
2Jun 2AUS Vs NZ
3Jun 3SL Vs SA
4Jun 4IND Vs PAK
5Jun 5AUS Vs BAN
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores