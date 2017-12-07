Turkey's Erdogan says Donald Trump's decision on Jerusalem disregards 1980 UN resolution, will throw region into 'ring of fire'

Ankara: Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday the United States’ decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital completely disregarded a 1980 United Nations resolution regarding the status of the city.

Erdogan also said the decision would throw the region into a “ring of fire”. He was speaking to supporters at the airport in Ankara before departing to Greece for an official visit.

US president Donald Trump shattered decades of unwavering US neutrality on Jerusalem on Wednesday, declaring the sorely divided holy city as Israel's capital and sparking frustrated Palestinians to cry out that he had destroyed already-fragile West Asia hopes for peace.

Defying dire, worldwide warnings, Trump insisted that after repeated peace failures it was past time for a new approach, starting with what he said was his decision merely based on reality to recognize Jerusalem as the seat of Israel's government. He also said the United States would move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, though he set no timetable.

With inputs from AP and Reuters