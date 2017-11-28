Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he reached same 'wavelength' with Donald Trump in call

Ankara: Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan says a telephone conversation he held with US president Donald Trump last week was the first time in a long while since Turkish and US leaders were on the same "wavelength."

Addressing legislators from his ruling party on Tuesday, Erdogan also said the two leaders would continue to talk in the coming days on issues that include US-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters that Turkey considers terrorists and the network of followers of US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen which Ankara blames for last year's failed coup attempt.

Turkish officials said last week that Trump told Erdogan during their 24 November conversation that the US would end arms supplies to Syrian Kurdish fighters.

Erdogan said: "For the first time in a long while, a common wavelength was reached."