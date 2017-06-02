Turkey plans to build walls along Iran, Iraq borders, says President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

You are here:
Jun, 02 2017

Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his country plans to build walls along its borders with Iraq and Iran, similar to the one currently being erected along the frontier with Syria.

Erdogan said on Thursday that Turkey has so far completed the construction of a 650-kilometer (403-mile) stretch of the wall along the 911-kilometer border with Syria.

Turkey began building the wall in 2014 to boost its security by preventing infiltrations of Kurdish militants and Islamic State group fighters as well as refugees from Syria. Erdogan said Turkey aims to build along its entire border with Syria.

He added, "We'll do the same along the Iraqi border and in appropriate places along the Iranian border."


