Trump's personal lawyer asked to testify at House panel Sept 5 - Bloomberg | Reuters

WorldReutersJun, 13 2017 22:46:55 IST

WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen said he has been asked to testify on Sept. 5 before the House Intelligence Committee, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

The House committee is among those investigating alleged Russian meddling in the U.S. election and any possible collusion with the president's campaign or associates.

(Writing by Susan Heavey)

Published Date: Jun 13, 2017 10:46 pm | Updated Date: Jun 13, 2017 10:46 pm

