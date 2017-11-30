Trump's Gulf policies impulsive and dangerous - Iranian minister | Reuters

ROME (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s policies in the Gulf are dangerous and misguided, Iran’s foreign minister said on Thursday, adding that pressure from Washington had only succeeded in strengthening Tehran’s resolve. U.S. President Donald Trump responds as reporters ask questions about the future of U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin LamarqueSpeaking at a conference in Rome, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Trump’s policies were “extremely dangerous, impulsive, not grounded in reality”. He added: “The United States pressure has in fact created more solidarity inside Iran.”

