Trump's ex-adviser Flynn will not honor Senate subpoena - AP | Reuters

WorldReutersMay, 18 2017 22:32:36 IST

WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn will not honor the Senate Intelligence Committee's subpoena seeking documents, the Associated Press reported on Thursday, citing the panel's Republican chairman.

Senator Richard Burr told reporters Flynn's refusal came from his lawyer, and that lawmakers would figure out "what the next step, if any, is," according to AP. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

