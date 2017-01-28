Trump will speak with Japan's Abe on Saturday - White House | Reuters

WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump will speak by phone with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday morning, the White House said on Friday.Abe is scheduled to visit the White House next month. A Trump administration official said on Thursday the new U.S. president will seek quick progress toward a bilateral trade agreement with Japan in place of a broader Asia-Pacific deal he abandoned this week.

(Reporting by Eric Beech)

