Trump White House puts Iran on notice over ballistic missile test | Reuters

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump's national security adviser, Michael Flynn, said the United States was officially putting Iran on notice on Wednesday over its "destabilising activity" after it test-fired a ballistic missile over the weekend."As of today, we are officially putting Iran on notice," Flynn told a White House briefing, without explaining exactly what that meant.Flynn said the ballistic missile launch on Sunday was in defiance of a U.N. Security Council resolution that called on Iran not to undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

