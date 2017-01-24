Trump to meet with Senate leaders on Supreme Court pick | Reuters

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump will meet with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday to discuss his Supreme Court choice, McConnell said.Trump also planned to meet with Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, Politico reported, citing an unidentified administration official.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said at a news conference on Monday that there would be an update in the next week or so on a nominee to fill the high court vacancy created by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

