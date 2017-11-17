Trump to announce terrorism list decision on North Korea next week - White House | Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will announce his decision next week on whether to put North Korea on a U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism, the White House said on Thursday. U.S. President Donald Trump departs after speaking about his recent trip to Asia in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts “I believe the president will be making an announcement ... on that at the first part of next week,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said at a news briefing.

