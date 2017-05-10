Trump tells Russia to rein in Syria's Assad during meeting with minister | Reuters

You are here:
WorldReutersMay, 10 2017 23:15:06 IST

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump urged Russia to "rein in" Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during a meeting with Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, the White House said on Wednesday.

"Trump emphasized the need to work together to end the conflict in Syria, in particular, underscoring the need for Russia to rein in the Assad regime, Iran, and Iranian proxies," the White House said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe)

Published Date: May 10, 2017 11:15 pm | Updated Date: May 10, 2017 11:15 pm

