Trump: special counsel appointment 'hurts our country terribly' - TV reports | Reuters

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump said on Thursday the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Russia and the U.S. presidential election "hurts our country terribly" as it shows how divided the United States is, CNN and CNBC reported.

"I believe it hurts our country terribly, because it shows we're a divided, mixed-up, not-unified country," Trump told the news outlets.

