You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News
  3. Trump speaks to Qatar emir, offers help in resolving crisis - White House | Reuters

Trump speaks to Qatar emir, offers help in resolving crisis - White House | Reuters

WorldReutersJun, 08 2017 00:30:04 IST

WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with the emir of Qatar on Wednesday and offered help in resolving the diplomatic crisis with its Arab neighbors, including a White House meeting, the White House said.

"The president emphasized the importance of all countries in the region working together to prevent the financing of terrorist organizations and stop the promotion of extremist ideology" in his call with Qatari ruler Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the White House said.

Trump offered to help resolve the diplomatic crisis, including through a White House meeting, the statement said. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by James Dalgleish)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Published Date: Jun 08, 2017 12:30 am | Updated Date: Jun 08, 2017 12:30 am

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 8IND Vs SL
2Jun 9NZ Vs BAN
3Jun 10ENG Vs AUS
4Jun 11IND Vs SA
5Jun 12SL Vs PAK
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores