Trump SOTU tears into visa lottery, chain migration; pushes hardline vision on immigration

For Indian expats following the US President’s first State of the Union speech, the extraordinary influence of a 32 year old firebrand immigration restrictionist named Stephen Miller on Trump’s view of assimilation in America was unmistakable. Trump's White House calls the President's maiden speech unifying but Democrats were thoroughly put off by Trump's hardline on immigration in what is, after all, another crucial election year. If Trump believes he held out his hand, his opponents see a fist.

Calling his plan a middle of the road compromise, Trump outlined a plan that the hardliners in White House, especially Miller, have scripted in painstaking detail: “It is time to begin moving towards a merit-based immigration system -- one that admits people who are skilled, who want to work, who will contribute to our society, and who will love and respect our country. The fourth and final pillar protects the nuclear family by ending chain migration. Under the current broken system, a single immigrant can bring in virtually unlimited numbers of distant relatives. Under our plan, we focus on the immediate family by limiting sponsorships to spouses and minor children. This vital reform is necessary, not just for our economy, but for our security, and our future. In recent weeks, two terrorist attacks in New York were made possible by the visa lottery and chain migration. In the age of terrorism, these programs present risks we can no longer afford," Trump said as victims of immigrant gang violence took front row seats with the First Lady. The message wasn't lost on anyone - the need for the portrayal (and lumping) of the immigrant as enemy and the current "broken" immigration system as riddled with "horrible loopholes".

Miller, who has the President's ear on the hot button immigration issue, wants a policy that favors skills-based recruitment over extended families and he wants a lower immigration rate overall. He says he’s concerned about native wages; his critics say he just wants to keep America white as possible, and that his presence at meetings makes dealmaking impossible.

It is untrue that an immigrant can bring in an unlimited number of immigrants - you area BIG LIAR Trump — Cyrus Mehta (@cyrusmehta) January 31, 2018

Over the next few weeks, the House and Senate will be voting on an immigration reform package and time is running out for the most affected. The February 8 deadline for a deal on what America needs to do with 700,000 undocumented immigrants is looming. Despite Trump's platitudes about protecting people from every community and of every color, the narrative aimed for the heart of the same base which put Trump in the White House, the same people Trump will need for the upcoming midterm elections.

Trump’s opponents both on the ground and on news telly obsessed over the President’s character and the Mueller probe into the Trump campaign’s dealings with Russia, fantasising about things like impeachment and even playing a clip of the Richard Nixon SOTU before the Watergate scandal erupted. On the other extreme, Trump’s lap dog telly channel Fox News deployed their trademark brand of folksy outrage against Democrats as the Party of No.

The Trump presidency has offered many distractions and has also shown us his Davos avatar of being able to stick to thoroughly scripted messages and on occasion, strike a chord with the audience before wild deviations when his handphone is back. In the massive set piece that the State of the Union offers, Trump ripped apart the current immigration system as a safety hazard in favor of a merit based immigration system which, if it passes, will cut legal immigration to the lowest in several decades.

Despite his grenade-throwing campaign, Trump has not followed through on his worst threats. Immigration offers the US President a chance to solidify his cheering white base before the crucial midterms in November.

Trump repeated his proposal to deeply cut legal immigration by no longer allowing U.S. citizens to sponsor parents, adult children and siblings for green cards — the biggest proposed reduction in legal immigration in decades. Politicians on both sides of the aisle looked deeply uncomfortable with the bluster equating immigration with evil while the usual suspects cheered loudly.

After his dark theme of American carnage in his inaugural speech (which President Bush was said to have refereed to as some weird #$^&”), this was the second outsize bully pulpit for the US President to speak directly to the American people. While Trump laced his fiery rhetoric with the genteel language that the occasion called for, half the House bounced up and down for standing ovations while the other half stayed somber, wearing black in recognition of the #MeToo movement and the President's own record of allegedly assaulting and groping women.

Trump's SOTU plays to a captive audience; the real rodeo will play out in the coming weeks, as Washington DC careens towards another possible shutdown and a clock ticking on the DACA impasse.

For today, the US President managed to read off a teleprompter for a full hour without veering off script or insulting women. Next stop - Twitter.