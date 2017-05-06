You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News
  3. Trump signs spending bill, averting government shutdown | Reuters

Trump signs spending bill, averting government shutdown | Reuters

WorldReutersMay, 06 2017 00:00:07 IST

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump on Friday signed a $1.2 trillion spending bill approved by Congress, averting a government shutdown that would have begun at midnight.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders, speaking to reporters at a regular media briefing, confirmed the president had signed the bill.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chris Reese)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Published Date: May 06, 2017 12:00 am | Updated Date: May 06, 2017 12:00 am

Also See







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
1May 6SRH Vs RPS
2May 6DD Vs MI
3May 7RCB Vs KKR
4May 7KXIP Vs GL
5May 8SRH Vs MI
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores