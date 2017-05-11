Trump signs cyber security executive order: senior official | Reuters

By Dustin Volz

| WASHINGTON

WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order aimed at strengthening federal government cyber security and protecting the nation's critical infrastructure from cyber attacks, a senior administration official said.

A copy of the signed order was not immediately available.

(Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.