Trump signs cyber security executive order: senior official | Reuters

By Dustin Volz
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order aimed at strengthening federal government cyber security and protecting the nation's critical infrastructure from cyber attacks, a senior administration official said.
A copy of the signed order was not immediately available.
Published Date: May 11, 2017 11:32 pm | Updated Date: May 11, 2017 11:32 pm