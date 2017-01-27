Trump says would favour Senate rule change if top court choice blocked | Reuters

WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump would want Senate Republicans to change voting rules to allow a simple majority to approve his nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court if Democrats block his choice, he said in an interview set to air on Thursday.“I would. We have obstructionists,” Trump told Fox News, referring to a change in rules by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to the so-called nuclear option requiring a simple majority from the 60 votes needed under current rules to overcome possible procedural hurdles.

Trump has said he would make his choice this week and announce it next Thursday. There are 52 Republican senators in the 100-seat chamber.

(Reporting by Eric Walsh)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.