Trump says New York attack highlights need for immigration reform | Reuters

WorldReutersDec, 12 2017 04:30:20 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Monday the homemade bomb attack in New York City that authorities said was carried out by a Bangladeshi man highlights the “urgent need” for Congress to enact immigration reform legislation. Trump said in a statement the suspect had entered the United States on a family immigrant visa, benefiting from a U.S. policy known as chain migration, which the president said “is incompatible with national security.”

