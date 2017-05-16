Trump says he will have long, hard discussion with Turkey's Erdogan | Reuters

You are here:
WorldReutersMay, 16 2017 23:32:38 IST

WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to the White House on Tuesday and told reporters the two would have "long and hard discussions" that would make their bilateral relationship better.

"It's a great honor to have President Erdogan from Turkey here," Trump said before the start of their meetings. "We're going to have long and hard discussions. I know that they will be very successful. We've had a great relationship and we will make it even better. So we're going to have a very, very strong and solid discussion."

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Chris Reese)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Published Date: May 16, 2017 11:32 pm | Updated Date: May 16, 2017 11:32 pm

