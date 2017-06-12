Trump says he will discuss Islamic State fight in two weeks | Reuters

WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that he planned to hold a news conference in two weeks to discuss the U.S.-led coalition's fight against the Islamic State militant group.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House ahead of a scheduled meeting with his Cabinet, gave no specific date or any other details about the news conference.

