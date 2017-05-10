Trump says he fired FBI chief because he 'wasn't doing a good job' | Reuters

You are here:
WorldReutersMay, 10 2017 22:02:09 IST

WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he fired FBI Director James Comey because he was not doing a good job.

"He wasn’t doing a good job, very simply. He wasn’t doing a good job,” Trump told reporters at the Oval Office during a brief photo op as he met with Henry Kissinger, a former secretary of state.

Trump declined to answer further questions about the firing, which was announced on Tuesday and stunned Washington. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Frances Kerry)

Published Date: May 10, 2017 10:02 pm | Updated Date: May 10, 2017 10:02 pm

