Trump says Chinese envoy to North Korea appeared to have no impact: Twitter | Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China’s envoy to North Korea appears to have had little impact in addressing tensions with North Korea, U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday after Pyongyang test fired its most advanced missile earlier this week. U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about tax reform legislation during a visit to St. Louis, Missouri, U.S. November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque“The Chinese envoy, who just returned from North Korea, seems to have had no impact on Little Rocket Man,” Trump said in a post on Twitter, referring to North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un. A Chinese envoy reportedly visited North Korea earlier this month.

