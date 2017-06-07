You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News
  3. Trump says ahead of former FBI Director Comey's testimony - 'I wish him luck' | Reuters

Trump says ahead of former FBI Director Comey's testimony - 'I wish him luck' | Reuters

WorldReutersJun, 07 2017 06:30:06 IST

WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump had a brief message for former FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday ahead of Comey's Thursday testimony to the U.S. Congress on his conversations with Trump about Russia."I wish him luck," Trump told reporters as he met with Republican congressional leaders.

(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Published Date: Jun 07, 2017 06:30 am | Updated Date: Jun 07, 2017 06:30 am

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 7PAK Vs SA
2Jun 8IND Vs SL
3Jun 9NZ Vs BAN
4Jun 10ENG Vs AUS
5Jun 11IND Vs SA
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores