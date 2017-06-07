Trump says ahead of former FBI Director Comey's testimony - 'I wish him luck' | Reuters

WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump had a brief message for former FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday ahead of Comey's Thursday testimony to the U.S. Congress on his conversations with Trump about Russia."I wish him luck," Trump told reporters as he met with Republican congressional leaders.
