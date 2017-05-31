Trump-Russia investigation: Nikki Haley defends Jared Kushner, says will continue to do his work

Washington: President Donald Trump's top adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, who is on the firing line for his reported attempt to set up a "back-channel" with Russia, has received support from US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley.

"If you know Jared, he's a very calm, stable voice," Haley told MSNBC.

The Indian-American envoy's defence of Kushner, 36, came after the American media reported last week that he discussed to open a secret "back-channel" between Russia and Trump's presidential transition team in a meeting with the Russian ambassador to the US, Sergey Kislyak, last December.

"There is not a lot that rattles him. So I suspect that he'll continue doing his work like he always has. He's said that he will totally comply with the investigation and give every ounce of information that they need. And I think we can expect that", Haley said in response to a question.

She said she did talk to Kushner often, but has not since the news came out last week that he wanted to open a secret line of communication with Russia bypassing formal channels.

"Well, I haven't talked to him since all of this came out", Haley said.

The White House too has defended the role of Kushner, who is married to Ivanka Trump.

"I would just say that Kushner's attorney has said that Kushner has volunteered to share with Congress what he knows about these meetings, and he will do the same if he's contacted and connected with any other inquiry", White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters.

Both Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and National Security Adviser Lt Gen H R McMaster have discussed that, and "in general terms, back channels are an appropriate part of diplomacy", he said.

On Tuesday, Politico reported that Kushner is back in the West Wing and continuing to lead meetings despite the rising tide of Russia-related questions.