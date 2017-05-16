Trump revealed classified information to Lavrov at White House meeting - Washington Post | Reuters

You are here:
WorldReutersMay, 16 2017 03:45:10 IST

WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump disclosed highly classified information to the Russian foreign minister during their meeting last week, potentially jeopardising a source of intelligence about Islamic State, The Washington Post reported on Monday, citing current and former U.S. officials.

The newspaper said the information Trump relayed to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak had been provided by a U.S. partner through a highly sensitive intelligence-sharing arrangement.

Published Date: May 16, 2017 03:45 am | Updated Date: May 16, 2017 03:45 am

