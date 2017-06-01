Trump pulling U.S. out of Paris climate deal - source | Reuters

WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump has decided to follow through on a campaign pledge to pull the United States out of a global pact to fight climate change, a source who was briefed on the decision told Reuters, a move that should rally his support base at home while deepening a rift with U.S. allies abroad.

(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.