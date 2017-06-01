Trump pulling U.S. out of Paris climate deal - source | Reuters

You are here:
WorldReutersJun, 01 2017 00:03:05 IST

WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump has decided to follow through on a campaign pledge to pull the United States out of a global pact to fight climate change, a source who was briefed on the decision told Reuters, a move that should rally his support base at home while deepening a rift with U.S. allies abroad.

Published Date: Jun 01, 2017 12:03 am | Updated Date: Jun 01, 2017 12:03 am

