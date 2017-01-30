Trump immigration order is highly controversial - UK foreign minister | Reuters

LONDON The executive order signed by U.S. President Donald Trump suspending travel from seven Muslim-majority countries is a highly controversial policy, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson told parliament on Monday.Johnson said he had received assurances from the U.S. embassy that the order would make no difference to British passport holders, irrespective of their country of birth or whether they held a second passport."This is, of course, a highly controversial policy, which has caused unease and, I repeat, this is not an approach that this government would take," Johnson said.

He added that Britain's alliance with the United States was of "vital importance", particularly on defence, intelligence and security.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William James; editing by Stephen Addison)

