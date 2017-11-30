Trump fires back at Britain's May: Don't focus on me | Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump fired back at British Prime Minister Theresa May over her criticism of his retweeting of anti-Muslim videos, saying she should focus on terrorism in Britain. On a Christmas themed stage, U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about tax reform legislation in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S. November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque“Theresa @theresamay, don’t focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine,” Trump tweeted. The Twitter handle Trump included in his tweet was not that of the British leader.

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.