Trump disputes two key points in Comey testimony - source | Reuters

Jun, 08 2017

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump disputes two key points in the written testimony provided by former FBI Director James Comey, a source familiar with Trump's thinking said on Thursday.

Comey testified that Trump asked him to let go of the probe into his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, and also said that Trump asked for his loyalty. Trump disputes those points, the source said.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Published Date: Jun 08, 2017 09:47 pm | Updated Date: Jun 08, 2017 09:47 pm

