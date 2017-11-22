Trump defends Senate candidate Moore despite misconduct allegations | Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump defended embattled U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore on Tuesday, saying the Alabama Republican had denied allegations of sexual misconduct and emphasizing that he did not want Moore’s Democratic opponent to win. U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the 70th National Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jim BourgTrump has previously said that Moore should step aside if the allegations were true. Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House before leaving Washington for Florida, left open the possibility of campaigning for Moore, saying he would make an announcement on that next week. Trump’s position is a break from other national Republicans, who have called on Moore to step aside. Moore’s campaign has been in turmoil since the Washington Post published a story detailing the accounts of three women who claim he pursued them while they were teenagers and he was in his 30s. More women have since spoken out with allegations of their own. Moore, 70, has denied any wrongdoing. Reuters has been unable to independently confirm any of the accusations. Before the allegations came to light, Moore was heavily favoured to defeat Democrat Doug Jones, a former federal prosecutor, in the special election on Dec. 12. Trump said he did not want Moore to win. “We don’t need a liberal person in there, a Democrat.” He added: “Roy Moore denies it. That’s all I can say. And by the way, he totally denies it.”

