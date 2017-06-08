Trump committed to fair U.S. elections free from any interference - White House | Reuters

You are here:
WorldReutersJun, 08 2017 22:47:52 IST

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump is committed to ensuring that U.S. elections are conducted fairly and protected from interference from anyone, the White House said on Thursday.

"The president takes our elections very seriously," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters during a briefing.

Separately, she added that current sanctions against Moscow would remain in place until the Ukraine crisis was resolved. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Dustin Volz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Published Date: Jun 08, 2017 10:47 pm | Updated Date: Jun 08, 2017 10:47 pm

