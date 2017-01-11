Trump calls for immediate Obamacare repeal, quick replacement - NYT | Reuters

WASHINGTON U.S. President-elect Donald Trump urged congressional Republicans to repeal Obamacare immediately on Tuesday, saying there was no cause for delay and that a replacement plan should follow the repeal within weeks, according to an interview with the New York Times."We have to get to business. Obamacare has been a catastrophic event," Trump was quoted as saying in the Times. He said he wanted a repeal vote next week and said he would not accept a delay of more than a few weeks for a replacement.

