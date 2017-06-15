Trump being investigated for possible obstruction of justice - Washington Post | Reuters

WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump is being investigated by special counsel Robert Mueller for possible obstruction of justice, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed officials.

Mueller is investigating alleged Russia interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign. Former FBI Director James Comey told Congress last week he believes he was fired by Trump to undermine the agency's Russia probe.

(Reporting by Eric Beech)

