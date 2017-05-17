Trump asked Comey to close Flynn probe - NY Times, citing Comey memo | Reuters

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump asked then-FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ties between then-White House national security adviser Michael Flynn and Russia, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing a Comey memo.

“I hope you can let this go,” Trump told Comey, according to two people who read the memo, the Times reported.

An associate of Comey who has seen the memo told Reuters that the details of the document as reported by the New York Times were accurate. (Reporting by Mark Hosenball)

