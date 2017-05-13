Trump admistration to interview candidates to replace former FBI chief James Comey

You are here:
May, 13 2017

Washington: The Trump administration is considering nearly a dozen candidates, including Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, to replace fired FBI Director James Comey, a media report said.

File image of US President Donald Trump. Reuters

Four of the candidates -- Assistant Attorney General Alice Fisher, the acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, Republican Senator Cornyn and Judge Michael J Garcia of the New York Court of Appeals -- will be interviewed today, Fox News reported.

The administration is examining a list that includes top current and former lawmakers as well as law enforcement figures, the channel quoted a source as saying.

"We are moving quickly and expeditiously to pick an interim and a permanent replacement, and we’re doing our due diligence—we’re not going to cut any corners," the source told Fox News.

Meanwhile, president Donald Trump is facing growing questions about whether he secretly recorded his conversations with Comey.

In a tweet, Trump appeared to issue a thinly-veiled threat to Comey, saying he had "better hope there are no tapes" of their conversations.

The White House denied that Trump threatened Comey, who was fired by him early this week.


Published Date: May 13, 2017 02:29 pm | Updated Date: May 13, 2017 02:33 pm

