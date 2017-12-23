Tropical Storm Tembin unleashes havoc in Philippines as death toll rises to 30

Manila: The death toll from a tropical storm that struck the southern Philippines has risen to 30, officials said on Saturday.

Nineteen deaths were reported near the town of Tubod on Mindanao island, where Tropical Storm Tembin unleashed flash floods and mudslides that devastated one village, a regional police report said.

Four others were killed in nearby towns and cities, police said, while seven people perished in Lanao del Sur province according to civil defence officials there.