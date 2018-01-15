ASSOCIATE
SPONSORS

You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Tropical Cyclone Ava: Week after impact, death toll soars to 51 in Madagascar; over 54,000 still displaced

World Reuters Jan 15, 2018 12:37:00 IST

Antananarivo: The death toll from a cyclone that hit Madagascar about 10 days ago has risen to 51, with another 22 people reported missing, authorities said on Sunday.

Representational image. Getty Images.

Representational image. Getty Images.

Tropical Cyclone Ava passed through Madagascar on 5-6 January, hitting mostly the eastern coast of the island with wind speeds of between 140-190 kph (87-119 mph).

The death toll had been put at about 29 people a week ago.

The National Office of Risk and Disaster Management said in a statement on Sunday more 54,000 people were displaced by the cyclone.

In March 2017, Cyclone Enawo killed at least 78 people on Madagascar’s vanilla-producing northeastern coast.


Published Date: Jan 15, 2018 12:37 PM | Updated Date: Jan 15, 2018 12:37 PM

Also See






Meet the couple behind Magazine Street Kitchen, Mumbai's first mega co-cooking space



Top Stories




Cricket Scores