Train carrying dozens of US lawmakers crashes into truck in Virginia; truck driver killed, train travellers suffer minor injuries

Washington: A train carrying dozens of US lawmakers, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, to their legislative retreat in West Virginia has crashed, leaving one person dead, media reports said.

The train carrying several Republican members of the Congress hit a truck in Crozet, Virginia, outside Charlottesville at 11.20 am on Wednesday, Amtrak said in a statement.

The driver of the truck was killed, President Donald Trump said confirming that all Congressmen and their families were safe. Six injured were transported to a medical centre, with one in critical condition, the CNN reported. One of them was discharged.

The lawmakers and their families were "OK, with the exception of a few minor injuries", CNN quoted sources as saying. Jason Lewis the Republican from Minnesota was taken to the hospital for a potential concussion.

Republican members on the train, which left Washington's Union Station, were on their way to a retreat at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. The retreat started on Wednesday and would end on Friday. Vice-President Mike Pence, who was not on the train, was scheduled to speak to members later Wednesday and Trump was scheduled to address the event on Thursday.

A GOP congressman told CNN on Wednesday that the retreat would go on as planned. Several members of the Congress having medical training, assisted the injured.

Pence tweeted that he was monitoring the situation and still planning to speak at the retreat.