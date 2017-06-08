You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News
  3. Top U.S. Senate intelligence Democrat: 'more investigating to do' | Reuters

Top U.S. Senate intelligence Democrat: 'more investigating to do' | Reuters

WorldReutersJun, 08 2017 00:30:09 IST

WASHINGTON The top Democrat on the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee said on Wednesday there was "more investigating to do" after top intelligence officials declined to answer questions about whether President Donald Trump attempted to interfere in the investigation of alleged Russian meddling in the U.S. election.

"Our intelligence leaders could have laid allegations against (Trump) to rest. They chose not to and didn't explain why they wouldn't answer," Senator Mark Warner said in a statement on Twitter after a committee hearing. "That tells me we have more investigating to do," he wrote.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Published Date: Jun 08, 2017 12:30 am | Updated Date: Jun 08, 2017 12:30 am

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 8IND Vs SL
2Jun 9NZ Vs BAN
3Jun 10ENG Vs AUS
4Jun 11IND Vs SA
5Jun 12SL Vs PAK
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores